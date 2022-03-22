New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across India by more than 80 paise a litre on Tuesday morning. This is the first time the fuel rates have been increased since November 2, 2021, after the central government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel prices.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel is priced at Rs 96.21 and Rs 87.47 respectively. Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel can be purchased for Rs 110.82 and Rs 95.00 respectively.

In Kolkata and Chennai, a litre of petrol is now worth Rs 105.51 and Rs 102.16 respectively. Likewise, diesel will now cost Rs 90.62 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 92.19 per litre in Chennai.

Fuel rates had remained stable in India since November last year despite the Russia-Ukraine war. However, industry experts had warned that it would be difficult for the government to keep rates stable as the West continues to impose sanctions against Russia for its invasion.

On Monday, global benchmark Brent settled at USD 115.62 a barrel, rising by USD 7.69 or 7.12 per cent. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at USD 112.12 per barrel, surging by USD 7.42 or 7.09 per cent.

"Optimism is seeping away about progress in talks to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine and that’s sent the price of oil on the march upwards," Reuters quoted Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, as saying.

India is the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer. It ships around 85 per cent of its oil needs from overseas markets. Last week, the Centre had told the Parliament it is keeping a "close watch" on evolving geopolitical developments and would make 'calibrated interventions' to keep fuel prices under control.

"Government is keeping a close watch on these factors and the evolving geopolitical developments and would make calibrated interventions as and when required to safeguard the interests of the common man," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Rajya Sabha.

"Consequently, retail prices of petrol and diesel sobered down across the country. In order to safeguard the interests of the common man, retail prices of diesel and petrol have not been revised since November 2021, despite the increase in global crude oil prices," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma