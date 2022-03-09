New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices have remained stable in India since Diwali last year after the Centre announced a reduction in taxes, giving a much-needed breather to the salaried class. However, the Russia-Ukraine war, which continues to escalate, has sparked fears across India about a possible hike in petrol and diesel rates.

Currently, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 95.41, Rs 109.98, Rs 101.40 and Rs 104.67 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata respectively. Similarly, a litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 86.67, Rs 94.14, Rs 91.43 and Rs 89.79 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata respectively.

However, this will likely change from this week as oil marketing companies (OMCs) prepare to pare losses accumulated since Diwali last year by keeping rates steady due to the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Quoting industry sources, news agency PTI has reported that petrol and diesel prices need to be increased by Rs 15 per litre for "fuel retailers to break even". "With the last phase of polling ending on Monday, it is now expected that the government will allow state-owned fuel retailers to return to daily price revision," PTI quoted an industry official as saying.

'Oil companies to determine fuel prices'

Amid fears over a massive hike in petrol and diesel rates, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said OMCs will determine the fuel prices. However, he stressed there will be no shortage of crude oil in India, adding the Centre will take decisions in the best interest of citizens.

"I assure you all that there will be no shortage of crude oil. We will make sure that our energy requirements are met, even though 85 per cent of our requirements are dependent on imports for crude oil and 50-55 per cent on gas," Puri said, as reported by PTI.

"Oil prices are determined by global prices and there is a war-like situation in one part of the world and the oil companies will factor that in. The oil companies will themselves determine the prices. We will take decisions in the best interest of the citizens."

"But now, because of tension and the military action in Ukraine, it (the oil prices) has gone up. The oil companies will take a decision in this regard (to increase prices)," he noted.

On Tuesday, crude oil rates jumped to Rs 9,321 per barrel - a hike by Rs 37. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 37 or 0.4 per cent at Rs 9,321 per barrel in 9,660 lots.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta