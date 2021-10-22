New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices across the were hiked again on Friday taking the fuel rates to all-time record high levels. This is the third consecutive day when the petrol and diesel prices were hiked by the oil manufacturing companies following an increase in the prices of crude oil.

The Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 35 paise each. With today's hike petrol in the national capital, Delhi, reached an all-time high and is retailing at Rs 106.89 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel rate in Delhi also nears the Rs 100-mark and is currently retailing at Rs 95.62 per litre.

In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, the price for a litre of petrol is the highest in all metro cities across the country. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is currently retailing at Rs 112.78, while diesel also reached its all-time high and can be bought at Rs 03.63 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs. 107.45 per litre and diesel will be sold at Rs. 98.73 per litre after today's hike. The prices in Chennai on Friday stands at Rs. 103.92 per litre for petrol and Rs. 99.92 per litre for diesel.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at Rs 110.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 101.49 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at Rs 111.18 and diesel cost Rs 104.32 for one litre of diesel. The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for Rs 119.05 a litre and diesel for Rs 109.88 per litre.

Check rates in your city here:

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 103.92 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 99.92 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 107.44 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 98.73 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 112.30 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.57 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 110.61 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 101.49 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 111.18 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 104.32 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 104.08 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.26 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 108.97 per litre; Diesel prices – 98.77 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices Rs 102.88 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 95.33 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 104.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 96.37 per litre

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices. Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 18th increase in petrol price and the 21st time that diesel rates have gone up. Since then, the diesel rate has gone up by Rs 6.85 per litre and the petrol price has increased by Rs 5.35 a litre. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan