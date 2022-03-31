New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Denting the pocket of the common man, oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) on Thursday hiked the fuel prices again for the ninth time in the last 10 days. The petrol and diesel rates have been increased by 75 paise to 80 paise in different parts of the country. With today's hike, the total increase in rates in the last 10 days has reached Rs 6.40 per litre.

After the hike on Thursday, which was the ninth in the last 10 days, Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre after it was increased by 80 paise as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 (increased by 76 paise) a litre and diesel is Rs 97.52 (increased by 76 paise) per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 a litre (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre (increased by 80 paise).

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan