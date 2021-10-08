New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In another blow for the common man, fuel prices across the country were hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. With today’s hike in fuel prices, petrol and diesel rates surged to record all-time high levels across the metro cities.

With the latest hike by oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) the diesel prices in Mumbai hovers over Rs 100-mark and is currently being sold at Rs 99.22 per litre. The petrol price in Mumbai stands at Rs 109.54 per litre after a hike of 29 paise per litre today. The petrol price is at Rs 103.54 per litre in the national capital with an increase of 30 paise per litre, while the diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 92.12 per litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.01, which is an increase of 26 paise. On Friday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 96.60 per litre, a rise of 34 paise. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.23 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.23 a litre, 29 paise and 35 paise, respectively.

Check petrol and diesel rates in your city here:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 103.54 92.12 Mumbai 109.54 99.22 Chennai 101.01 96.60 Kolkata 104.23 95.23

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

It is noteworthy to mention that fuel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax (VAT). The prices of petrol and diesel are revised almost every day, taking into account the rupee-dollar exchange rate and fuel prices in the international market.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan