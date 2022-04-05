New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In another strike on the pocket of the common man, the oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday again hiked petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise a litre taking the overall increase in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

With today's hike, which was the 13th in the last 14 days, Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre as against Rs 103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.07 per litre to Rs 95.87.

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 9.20 per litre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan