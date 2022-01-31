New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel rates continued to remain unchanged several days in a row on Monday (January 31) across metros in the country. The rates which are revised daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) - have remained stable since the central government reduced the excise duty on Diwali last year.

According to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers, the prices have remained constant for 87 days, the longest ever period.

Currently, fuel prices in Delhi are relatively cheaper than in the rest of the metros. This is because the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, bringing down its price in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

The price of a litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 95.41 while in Mumbai petrol is priced at Rs 109.98 for a litre. Similarly, it can be purchased for Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai and Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata.

In the case of diesel, you would need to pay Rs 86.67 for one litre in Delhi and Rs 94.140 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, one litre of diesel continues to cost Rs 91.43 and Rs 89.79 respectively.

Meanwhile, globally, oil rose by 1 per cent on Monday, hovering near 7-year highs hit in the previous session, amid concerns over tight supply as well as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The "Brent crude rose 92 cents, or 1.0%, to $90.95 a barrel at 0051 GMT, after adding 69 cents on Friday. The front-month contract for March delivery expires later in the day," news agency Reuters reported.

"Underlying anxiety about global supply shortages, coupled with ongoing geopolitical risks, have caused the market to start the week on a strong note," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd, as quoted by Reuters.

