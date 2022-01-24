New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel rates continued to remain unchanged in India on Monday. The rates - which are revised daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) - have remained stable since the central government reduced the excise duty on Diwali last year.

In Delhi and Mumbai, a litre of petrol continues to be priced at Rs 95.41 and Rs 109.98 respectively. Similarly, it can be purchased for Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai and Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata.

Talking about diesel, you would need to pay Rs 86.67 for one litre in Delhi and Rs 94.140 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, one litre of diesel continues to cost Rs 91.43 and Rs 89.79 respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices had reached an all-time high in India due to a volatile situation in the international market. However, following a criticisim, the Centre had cut the taxes on fuel rates to stabilise the situation on Diwali last year.

The Centre and fuel company officials - as reported by Reuters - have said that they want to protect the consumers "from volatile global oil and refined fuel prices".

However, an official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the decision to keep the rates unchanged is "hurting the oil companies' profits".

Experts believe that the fuel rates might continue to remain stable in India even in April - after the five-state assembly elections - as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to continue keep the repo rate unchanged.

Speaking to Reuters, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA, said that the RBI is expected to "delay the normalisation of the monetary stance" from February to April. Deferring fuel price hikes and the parallel delays by manufacturing firms had "temporarily insulated" Indian households against inflation, she said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma