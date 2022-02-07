New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major metros in the country on Monday, February 7. Fuel rates have remained constant since the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel on Diwali last year.

Currently, Delhi has relatively cheaper fuel rates than the rest of the metros due to the cut on Value-Added Tax (VAT) announced by the state government on petrol. The slash from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent VAT on petrol brought down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

The price of a litre of petrol in Delhi now stands at Rs 95.41 while in Mumbai petrol is priced at Rs 109.98 for a litre. Similarly, it can be purchased for Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai and Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata.

In the case of diesel, you would need to pay Rs 86.67 for one litre in Delhi and Rs 94.14 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, one litre of diesel continues to cost Rs 91.43 and Rs 89.79 respectively.

Earlier, on the eve of Diwali, the Central government had cut the excise duty on fuel prices resulting in a sharp fall in rates of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following this several states also announced cutting the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

However, globally, brent crude was down 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $92.74 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after rising $2.16 on Friday, as reported by Reuters. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $91.57 a barrel, having gained $2.04 the previous session.

Crude prices, which have already rallied about 20% this year, are likely to surpass $100 per barrel because of strong global demand, analysts have said as quoted by Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha