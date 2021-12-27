New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices - which are revised daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum - remained unchanged in India following the stability in rates of Brent crude in the international market. It should be noted that prices have remained unchanged in India since Diwali after the central government reduced the excise duty on fuel prices.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel is priced at Rs 95.41 and Rs 86.67 respectively. In Mumbai, petrol can be purchased for Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.14 per litre. A litre of petrol and diesel will continue to cost you Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 in Chennai. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel continue to be priced at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 in Kolkata respectively.

On November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively, giving a much-needed breather to the consumers. Following that, several NDA-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, reduced value-added tax (VAT) on fuel rates to give more relief to the consumers.

It is expected that the oil rates would continue to remain stable for a while due to the situation in the international market. Last week, oil prices had plunged significantly to settle at USD 71.52 a barrel due to a massive spike in Omicron cases in Europe and the United States of America (USA). However, the rates recovered later after early data suggested that Omicron causes a milder level of illness.

"The omicron-is-mild rally could well continue into January now, but reality will bite in February I believe, as the end of the Fed taper moves into sight," Reuters quoted OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma