New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Registering another hike on Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices today were increased by 70-85 paise per litre each taking the total rise in fuel prices in the last 9 days to 5.60 per litre. Today's hike was the ninth in the last 10 days. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

After the hike on Wednesday, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against Rs 100.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In the financial capital Mumbai, the petrol has crossed the Rs 115-mark and is retailing at Rs 115.88 after an increase of 84 paise. Meanwhile, a litre of diesel in Mumbai can be bought at Rs 100.10 after an increase of 85 paise.

In Chennai, the price of petrol has reached Rs 106.69 after an increase of 75 paise, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.76 after it was hike by 76 paise. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol can be bought at Rs 110.52, while you have to spend Rs 95.42 to buy a litre of diesel. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata were increased by 84 paise and 80 paise respectively.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 5.60 per litre each.

