New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol prices on Tuesday crossed the Rs 100-mark in New Delhi after rates were hiked by 76 to 85 paise across India. This is the seventh hike in fuel rates in eight days amid the volatile situation in the international market due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Currently, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.21 in Delhi, Rs 115.04 in Mumbai, Rs 105.94 in Chennai, and Rs 109.68 in Kolkata.

Likewise, diesel rates also surged by 67 to 75 paise across India on Tuesday.

In Delhi, a litre of diesel will now cost you Rs 91.47. Similarly, it is now priced at Rs 99.25 in Mumbai, Rs 96 in Chennai, and Rs 94.62 in Kolkata.

Till now, petrol and diesel prices - which vary from state to state - have been hiked by Rs 4.80 per litre since March 22.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in accordance with the international crude rates. On Monday, international brent crude had settled at USD 112.48 a barrel, plunging by USD 8.17 or 6.8 per cent. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell USD 7.94 or about 7 per cent to settle at USD 105.96 a barrel.

Last week, brent crude had gained by around 12 per cent while WTI jumped nearly by 9 per cent due to the Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

CRISIL Research said a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

