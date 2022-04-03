New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 75 to 85 paise across India on Sunday once again, taking the total increase in rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

This is the 11th hike in petrol and diesel prices since March 22.

Now, a litre of petrol and diesel would cost you Rs 103.41 and Rs 94.67 respectively in New Delhi. In Mumbai, the rates of petrol and diesel have been hiked to Rs 118.41 a litre and Rs 102.64 a litre respectively.

Similarly, a litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 108.96 and diesel for Rs 99.04 in Chennai. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 113.03 and Rs 97.82 in Kolkata respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state in India as per local taxations. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates daily depending upon various factors such as crude oil prices and rupee to US dollar exchange rate.

Rates have been rising in India due to soaring prices of crude oil amid fears over tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Experts believe that the rates might continue to rise unless the Russia-Ukraine conflict is resolved. They have also pointed to low liquidity in the market causing outsized moves in prices.

"This is a market where every barrel counts and (the SPR release) is a significant volume of oil to be put on the market for an extended period of time," John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We've seen dwindling open interest and dwindling volumes. A thin market is a jumpy market, and highly reactive to these various developments. To the extent we gain or lose barrels, you get a big outsized reaction," Kilduff added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma