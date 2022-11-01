Petrol, Diesel Demand Rises To Four-Month High Amid The Festive Season

Petrol and diesel sales have risen to a four-month high on the back of festive season and agricultural activities.

PETROL and diesel sales in India jumped to a four-month high in October, according to preliminary industry data. Demand was subdued on count of extended monsoon rains, but the festive season has renewed it. Recorded sales for both petrol and diesel were highest since June.

Petrol sales surged to 2.78 million tonnes in October, up by 12.1% as compared to 2.48 million tonnes for the same period last year. Sales in October 2020 were marred by COVID-19, translating to an increase of 16.6 % for this year. Sales were 21.4% more than in pre-pandemic October 2019. Month-on-month demand, which had dipped by 1.9% in September, was up 4.8%.

India’s most consumed fuel, diesel, saw a 12% rise in sales in October at 6.57 million tonnes compared to the same month last year. Consumption was up 6.5% over October 2020 and 13.6% higher than pre-COVID 2019. In August, there was near 5% drop in sales when compared to July although month-on-month demand for October rose 9.7%.

The end of extended monsoon rains in most parts of the country and onset of agriculture season led to a rise in diesel demand according to industry sources. Rains usually restrict mobility and demand from the farm sector, which uses diesel in irrigation pumps and trucking.

Both the sowing of the Rabi crop, as well as the arrival of the festival season led to increasing economic activity and consequently demand for fuel.

Opening of the aviation sector too means that India's overall passenger traffic at airports inched closer to pre-COVID levels. Jet fuel (ATF) demand jumped 26.4% to 568,000 tonnes during October, when compared to the same month last year and 65.8% higher than October 2020. However, it remains 14% lower than October 2019. According to sources, while domestic air travel is back to pre-COVID levels, international traffic is lagging because of continuing restrictions in some countries.

On the other hand, cooking gas LPG sales were at 2.44 million tonnes in October, down by 1.27%. It was 1.3% higher than in October 2020 and 5.2% more than in October 2019. Month-on-month, the demand was down marginally when compared to 2.48 million tonnes of LPG consumption during September, the data showed.

India's recovery has continued to gain momentum in recent months despite the elevated inflation. The economy grew by 13.5% year-on-year in April-June, reflecting an upturn in recovery momentum.

(With Inputs from PTI)