New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The fuel prices across the country were hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Friday after oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) resumed daily revision of prices after 18-day hiatus owing to the Assembly elections in 4 states and UT.

After the increase in fuel prices for the fourth consecutive day, the petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 91.27 per litre after an increase of 28 paise as compared to yesterday's price, while the diesel rates reached Rs 81.73 per litre after the price was hiked by 31 paise. Petrol price in Delhi has increased by 87 paise in the last four days, while diesel price has soared by Re 1.

Fuel rates were also hiked in the financial capital of India where a commuter can buy a litre of petrol for Rs 97.61. The petrol rate was increased by 27 paise as compared to yesterday's price, while diesel in Mumbai is retailing at Rs 88.82 after an increase of 33 paise. At present, Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across the country.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol is increased by 35 paise in Chennai today after which the petrol is retailing at Rs Rs 93.15, while the diesel rate has been increased by 30 paise and is retailing at Rs 86.65 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol is selling at Rs 91.41 per litre today after a hike of 27 paise, while diesel is selling at Rs 84.57 for a litre after an increase of 31 paise.

Check petrol and diesel rates in your city here:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.99 81.42 Mumbai 97.61 88.82 Chennai 93.15 86.65 Kolkata 91.41 84.57

Prices were first changed on Tuesday after an 18 hiatus. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year. With global crude prices at over $69 a barrel mark, OMCs may have to revise fuel prices upwards again if there is any further firming up

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan