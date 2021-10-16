New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Increasing the burden on the pockets of the common man, the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) on Saturday again hiked the petrol and diesel prices across the country. This is the third consecutive day when petrol and diesel prices have witnessed an increase. With this hike, petrol is now at Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all state capitals, while diesel has touched the 100-level in a dozen states.

With today's hike, petrol in the national capital is retailing at Rs 105.49 per litre, the all-time high rate of petrol in Delhi, after the OMCs increased the price by 35 paise, while a litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 94.22 after an increase of 35 paise. This is the third consecutive day when petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices breached the Rs 110-mark after the rate was increased by Rs 0.34 and reached Rs 111.43 while the cost of diesel increased by Rs 0.37 to Rs 102.15. Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 106.10 per litre and Rs 97.33 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 102.70 per litre and Rs 98.59 per litre respectively. In Panaji, diesel now costs Rs 99.56 a litre while in Bengaluru it comes for Rs 99.97 per litre and Silvassa for Rs 99.86.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 15th increase in petrol price and the 18th time that diesel rates have gone up.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel. Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 5.6 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 4.30 a litre. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 a litre during this period.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan