This was the 39th hike in fuel prices since May 4, when oil companies revised the rates after observing an 18-day hiatus during polls in 5 states. Since then, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 10.51 per litre and diesel by Rs 9.09 a litre.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Fuel prices across the country continue to reach all-time highs on Saturday as the oil marketing companies hiked the petrol and diesel rates again today. With the rising fuel prices in the country, petrol prices have crossed the grim milestone of Rs 100-mark in all four metro cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Apart from the metros, petrol is retailing at over Rs 100 in states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh and Bihar.

In the seventh hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 26 paise, as per the notification on July 10 by the oil retailers. With the hike, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 100.91 in Delhi, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.93 per litre, whereas diesel has reached Rs 97.46 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 101.67 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 94.39 per litre. In Kolkata, people have to shell out Rs 101.01 to buy a litre of petrol and Rs 92.97 for a litre of diesel. The start-up hub, Bangalore, has a petrol retail rate of 104.29 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 95.26 per litre

Apart from metro cities, petrol is the costliest in Bhopal where it is retailing at Rs 109.24 per litre whereas diesel is retailing at Rs 98.67 per litre in the city. In Jaipur and Hyderabad, the petrol rate today is Rs 107.74 per litre and Rs 104.86 per litre respectively while diesel in both cities is retailing at Rs 99.02 per litre and Rs 97.96 per litre respectively.

In Pune, Motorists will have to shell out Rs 106.50 per litre of petrol, while diesel is available at Rs 95.55 per litre. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, saw the auto fuel breach the psychological mark of Rs 100 today. Other areas in the UT, including Srinagar, had already breached it earlier. A litre of petrol is currently being sold for Rs 100.21 in the city and diesel costs Rs 90.44.

Check rates in your city here:

Delhi: Petrol prices – Rs 100.91 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 89.88 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – Rs 106.93 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 97.46 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 101.01 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 92.97 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 101.67 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 94.39 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 104.29 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 95.26 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 104.86 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 97.96 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – Rs 102.89 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 96.47 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – Rs 107.74 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 99.02 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – Rs 103.18 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 95.46 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – Rs 97.04 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 89.51 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – Rs 109.24 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 98.67 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – Rs 101.37 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 97.67 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – Rs 103.77 per litre; diesel prices – Rs 93.49 per litre

Noida: Petrol prices – 97.78 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.09 per litre

Mohali: Petrol prices – Rs 102.59 per litre; Diesel prices – 92.55 per litre

This was the 39th hike in fuel prices since May 4, when oil companies revised the rates after observing an 18-day hiatus during assembly elections in five states and a UT. Since then, the price of petrol has risen by Rs10.51 per litre and diesel by Rs9.09 a litre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan