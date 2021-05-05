Petrol and Diesel Prices: This is the second increase in fuel prices in as many days as petrol and diesel prices rose by 15 paise and 18 paise per litre respectively even on Tuesday after an 18 days break.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the times when the country is battered by the second wave of coronavirus, the government on Wednesday increased the petrol and diesel prices in all metro cities for the second consecutive day. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 21 paise across the 5 metro cities in the country as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued to cover for their losses on holding back price rise for the past 18 days due to state elections.

After the surge today (May 5), the petrol prices were increased by 19 paise per litre in Delhi which is now being retailed at Rs 90.74 a litre while the diesel rates were increased by 21 paise which is being retailed at Rs 81.12 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 97.12 and Rs 88.19 per litre respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai is the highest as compared to all metro cities in the country. The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 92.70 and Rs 86.09 per litre respectively, while the fuel rates reach Rs 90.92 for a litre of petrol and Rs 83.98 per litre of diesel in Kolkata after today's hike.

This is the second increase in fuel prices in as many days as petrol and diesel prices rose by 15 paise and 18 paise per litre respectively even on Tuesday after an 18 days break. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states in India due to the value-added tax.

Check petrol and diesel rates in metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.74 81.12 Mumbai 97.12 88.19 Chennai 92.70 86.09 Kolkata 90.92 83.98

The Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for the past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for the past 15 days before falling again on April 15. In all petrol prices have fallen by 77 paise per litre while diesel by 74 paise per litre in 2021 so far.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year. With global crude prices at over $69 a barrel mark, OMCs may have to revise fuel prices upwards again if there is any further firming up.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan