New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Coming as good news for pensioners, now they will not have to wait for long hours to submit Life Certificate, courtesy Union Ministery. The government has launched a Face Recognition Technology for pensioners to bring ease of living for the retired and the elderly citizens. Pensioners will now be able to submit the Life Certificate simply by using Mobile App. The technology will benefit around 68 lakh central government pensioners.

Launched unique "Face Recognition Technology" which will benefit crores of Pensioners across the country in providing Life Certificate by simply using Mobile App. #DoPPW #DoPT pic.twitter.com/GgcX8Ho1UG — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 29, 2021

Launching the unique technology Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh said "Face Recognition Technique of giving Life Certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform, since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh central government pensioners but also crores of pensioners who fall outside the jurisdiction of this Department such as Employees` Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), State Government Pensioners etc."

The Face Recognition Technology has been devised by the National Informatics Center (NIC), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The Union Minister thanked all the three bodies for making the initiative of the Department of Pension and Pensioners` Welfare possible.

Further, Singh said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought "ease of living" for all sections of society including the retirees and pensioners who are the nation's assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them. He also reiterated that during the Coronavirus pandemic too, the Department of Pension brought about several reforms for release of provisional pension/family pension.

The Department of Pension has been working towards easing the lives of pensioners through technology and innovation. It has introduced various initiatives like Digital Life Certificate and "Bhavishya" an intelligent common software for all Indian Ministries to process pension cases. The Department has also been bringing out e-booklets for pensioner awareness and carrying out an awareness campaign on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and other social media.

Apart from this, the Grievance redressal portal CPENGRAMS along with a Call-centre is another example of digitization. The Department also started a portal called "Anubhav" to show-case the experiences in Government of retiring officials which has now become a huge resource base for for the Centre. Also, the Department introduced the concept of Pension Adalats, however, has leveraged technology to hold digital Adalats through video-conferencing.

Recently the Department brought out NPS Service-related Rules as well as Gratuity Rules for officials covered under NPS. Singh said that he hopes the mammoth task of Review and Rationalisation of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 has reached the final stages and shall be released shortly.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha