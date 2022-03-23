New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: An unexpected drop was witnessed in the share prices of Paytm on Tuesday after which the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) sought a response from its parent company One 97 Communications Limited. Responding to SEBI's query over the drop, One 97 Communications Limited has said that the company maintains a strict adherence policy for all rules set by SEBI and keeps on updating the BSE about the latest developments to protect the interest of the stakeholders.

Paytm, in its statement, said that it is fully complying with SEBI's Regulation 30 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). The company periodically shares the latest information with the stock market. There was no such information as on 22 March, which would have affected the prices.

"We would like to inform you that our Company has been complying with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and have, from time to time, made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges within stipulated timeline. Further, as on date, there is no information/ announcement, which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip of the Company and which is yet not disclosed to the Stock Exchanges."

The company further stated that according to the data given on February 4, Paytm's growth is looking strong. The company is following all the rules after listing and will continue to do so in future also. "The Company would also like to point out the business fundamentals remain robust as demonstrated in our last earning release dated February 04, 2022," it noted.

"We would like to reiterate that the Company is committed to comply with the Listing Regulations and any information/ announcement, likely to have bearing on the price/ volume of the shares of the Company would be disclosed, from time to time, to the Stock Exchanges within stipulated timeline," the statement added.

This came after Paytm shares fell 3.8 per cent to Rs 543.90 on the BSE. The decline was 75 per cent from its issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. Paytm said the company has made all necessary disclosures to the stock exchanges within the stipulated time frame.

Paytm said on March 12 that the RBI has barred Paytm Payments Bank from adding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is conducted. The Bank is taking immediate steps to comply with the directions of RBI, including the appointment of an auditor to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT systems.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan