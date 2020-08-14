Paytm Mall Freedom Sale 2020: Claiming that there is two times increase in sales during last few months, Paytm Mall said in a statement that it aims to include a large number of Small and Medium Enterprises, Artisans, and Indian brands this Independence Day on its platform.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With a special focus on ‘Make in India’ brands, Paytm Mall’s Freedom Sale (August 11- August 17) is offering up to 80 per cent discount on a range of products in over 200 brands. The categories in which the discount is being offered include smartphones, home and kitchen, electronics and more.

Discounts and Offers:

1. Smartphones: Paytm Mall is offering some premium Apple iPhones at a never-seen-before price. iPhone 7 (32GB) is available at Rs 30,999, whereas iPhone 6s (32 GB) has been made available at Rs 21,499. Paytm Mall is also offering 8 to 15 per cent discount on Oppo F9 range of smartphones. In the budget entry-level smartphone, Lenovo K8 Note is available at Rs 5,700, whereas Honor 9 Lite is available at Rs 9900.

2. Laptops: Paytm Mall is offering up to Rs 4,000 cashback on selected bank’s credit/debit cards. In a big slash of prices, HP 250 G7 (Intel Core i3-10th Generation) is available at Rs 38,990, Lenovo V14 at Rs 30,499, and Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 at Rs 34,990.

3. Headphones and Speakers: On Headphones and Speakers, Paytm Mall is offering up to 30 per cent off on selected brands. Headphones and Headsets are starting from Rs 299 onward. Whereas Bluetooth speakers have been made available from Rs 499 onward.

4. Storage Devices: The most required storage devices have been made available on Paytm Mall’s Freedom Sale, from Rs 299 onward with a range of brands out there to suit your specific choices.

Bank Offers:

The users will be able to avail 10 per cent cashback while using an ICICI Bank credit card, and while paying via Net Banking on the purchases of Rs 3,000 and more.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma