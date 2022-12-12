Paytm Loan Disbursal Reaches Annualised Run Rate Of Rs 39,000 Crore, Number Of Loans Reaches 68 Lakh In Nov

ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS, the digital financial services firm said on Monday that its loan disbursals reached an annualised run rate of around Rs 39,000 crore in November this year.

Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications (OCL), had reported loan disbursals at an annualised run rate of around Rs 37,000 crore in October.

The annualised run rate is the yearly version of MRR or Monthly Recurring Revenue. It helps project future revenue for the year, based on the current monthly revenue, assuming nothing changes in the year ahead.

"Our loan distribution business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness an accelerated growth with disbursements through our platform now at an annualised run rate of Rs 39,000 crore in the month of November," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

The GMV, or Gross Merchandise Value, processed through the Paytm platform grew 37 per cent for the two months ended November 2022, aggregating to Rs 2.28 lakh crore from Rs 1.67 lakh crore a year ago. Y-o-y growth for the second quarter was 63 per cent – from Rs 1.96 lakh crore to Rs 3.18 lakh crore.

Further, its y-o-y growth for Q2 2022 stood at 482 per cent – Rs 7,313 crore compared to Rs 1,257 crore for the same quarter in the previous year.

The value of loans disbursed through Paytm grew by over four-fold on a year-over-year (y-o-y) basis to Rs 6,292 crore in November from Rs 1,328 crore, while the number of loans disbursed grew two-and-a-half times to around 68 lakh from 27 lakh.

"We see a significant growth runway given low current penetration, while we continue to work with our partners to remain focused on the quality of the book," Paytm said.

The merchant device subscription of the company grew over three-fold from 16 lakh a year ago to 55 lakh.

The average monthly transacting users of the company grew by 33 per cent to 8.4 crores for the two months ended November 2022 from 6.3 crores in November 2021, according to the filing.

“Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential,” the company stated.

(With inputs from PTI)