New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Paytm Chief Executive Office (CEO) and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police in February this year and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 279 (rash or negligent driving). However, he was released on bail later, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Delhi Police, Sharma's Jaguar Land Rover had allegedly hit the car of DCP (South district) - driven by Constable Dipak Kumar - outside The Mother's International School on Aurobindo Marg. The police said Sharma was driving the Land Rover, adding the incident took place on February 22.

"Constable Pradeep, an operator, was with me when we reached Mother’s International School and found a traffic jam there. I saw a gathering of people dropping their children (to school). I slowed down and asked Pradeep to get down to clear the traffic," The Indian Express quoted Constable Kumar as saying.

"I was waiting when a car came speeding from the side and rammed my vehicle. There was a Haryana registration number plate and the person managed to drive away. Our vehicle got damaged and Pradeep asked me to park on the side of the road," he added.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Paytm to stop opening new accounts due to "material supervisory concerns". The company has said it is taking immediate actions to comply with the direction of the RBI.

"We are taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions. PPBL remains committed to working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible. We shall notify when we recommence the opening of new accounts after obtaining RBI approval," it said in a statement.

This is the third time that Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) is facing action from the banking regulator since its inception in May 2017. It has been prohibited from opening new accounts for the second time.

Paytm Payments Bank was incorporated in August 2016 and formally began its operations in May 2017 from a branch in Noida. As per the last disclosed numbers, PPBL had around 6.4 crore customers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma