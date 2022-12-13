Paytm Approves Rs 850 Crore Share Buyback At Rs 810 Per Share

Paytm on Tuesday announced that they will buy back their shares from the market at Rs810 per share. The buyback plan for Paytm in total costs ₹850 crores. All directors present, including all independent directors of One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments voted unanimously in favour of the proposal.

The company will undertake a buyback of up to Rs 850 crores (excluding buyback taxes and other transaction costs) at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share and has opted for the open market route through the stock exchanges method, which is to be completed within a maximum period of six months," Paytm said in the filing.

This decision has been taken after a detailed review of projected investment requirements to drive long-term value creation. Paytm reiterates that proceeds from the IPO are not being directed towards the share repurchase plan.

The Paytm Board believes that this buyback is a sign of confidence that the company is on a clear path to deliver cash flow profitability, and this buyback will not have any impact on its growth plans in the near future or on its profitability plans.

Assuming a full buyback of Rs 850 crore, and applicable buyback taxes, the total outlay will be in excess of approximately Rs 1,048 crore.

Paytm added that it would utilise "at least 50 per cent of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size i.e. Rs. 425 crore" for the buyback.

Vijay Sharma, Founder, and CEO of Paytm said: "Over the last year, there is clear business momentum, and we are ahead of our plans. Looking at the monetisation opportunities in our core payment and credit business, we feel confident to generate healthy revenues and cash flows to invest in sales, marketing and technology. We value our shareholders and their journey with us in the public markets. I believe that a buyback at this stage will be immensely beneficial for our stakeholders and will drive long-term shareholder value."