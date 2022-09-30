Paytm And Flipkart Ink Pact; Buyers Can Now Shop Directly From Payment App

THE FESTIVE season brings another good news for the Flipcart and Paytm users as Payments company Paytm has tied up with the Walmart-owned Flipkart ahead of the festive season.

Paytm said that the app allowed its users exclusive access during Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale 2022, where users can click on the Flipkart icon in the shopping category on the app.

According to the company, the Flipkart icon will direct the users to the Flipkart Lite page. Users, meanwhile, can also get access to the most amazing deals and offers of Flipkart from the Paytm app's homepage and also benefit from the advantage of faster, secure, and hassle-free checkouts with Paytm.

Earlier this month Paytm had announced a partnership with Flipkart for The Big Billion Days Sale as its payments partner. During the same time, the company had also said that it would ensure deeper penetration of digital payments in smaller towns and cities and this would give a boost to the digital revolution in the country of which Paytm has been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in India.

Paytm said, “The partnership would give a boost to the digital revolution in the country of which Paytm has been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in India. Paytm Super app is a one-stop shop for all needs, be it bill payments or financial services like insurance, education fee payment, medicine delivery, lab tests, and shopping, among others."

Paytm Super app is a one-stop shop for all needs, be it bill payments or financial services like insurance, education fee payment, medicine delivery, lab tests, and shopping, among others.

It is a digital pioneer and offers a wide range of payment options -- Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy now, pay later), net banking, and credit and debit cards.

Meanwhile, Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale started on September 23, 2022, and is ending today, September 30, 2022. However, for those who have Flipkart's plus membership, the sale started a day before i.e., September 22, 2022. The sale allowed its users to buy gadgets and other products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and other things at the cheapest price.

(With inputs from ANI)