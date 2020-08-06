Reserve Bank of India released its statement on Development and Regulatory Policies on Thursday, and announced an added layer of security for transactions through cheques above Rs 50,000.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reserve Bank of India released its statement on Development and Regulatory Policies on Thursday, and announced an added layer of security for transactions through cheques above Rs 50,000. The just-announced mechanism, known as ‘Positive Pay’, will require the issuer of the cheque to pass on the account-related information to the bank, about the person in whose name cheque is being issued.

The move has been made, according to the Reserve Bank, “to further augment customer safety in cheque payments and reduce instances of fraud occurring on account of tampering of cheque leaves.”

How will Positive Pay work?

According to the Policy statement issued by Reserve Bank of India, the cheques written to process the amounts above Rs 50,000, will be processed for payment based on the cross-checking of the account-related information about the drawee, provided by the person who has issued the cheque. Experts have touted it a an added layer of security to the instrument of cheque.

"The introduction of Positive Pay on cheques of Rs 50,000 and above means that an added layer of security has been provided to the instrument. When you issue a high-value cheque, you can upload its details (such as front and back images) to the bank. When the bank receives the cheque from your beneficiary, it will verify the details uploaded by you,” Aditya Shetty, the CEO of BankBazar.com was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

The ‘Positive pay’ policy will reportedly cover 20 per cent of the total cheques issued by the country by volume. Whereas the transactions made through such cheques will account of 80 per cent of the total cheque-based transactions. Reserve Bank is yet to issue the operational guidelines to banks about Positive pay mechanism.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das, also said that a system of Onlne Dispute Resolution (ODR) for digital payments will also be introduced in the immediate future.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha