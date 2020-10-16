While the sale of cars rose by 16 per cent in September 2020, as compared to the corresponding month last year, the sale of two-wheelers in the country rose by 11.64 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the coronavirus crisis prevailing in the country, the data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday showed an increase of 26.54 per cent in sales of passenger vehicles in the country, as compared to the sale percentage in September 2019. The passenger vehicles sale rose to 2,72,027 units in September 2020, as against 2,15,124 units in September 2019.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also rose 11.64 per cent to 18,49,546 units, compared with 16,56,658 units in the same month last year. While, motorcycle sales were at 12,24,117 units as against 10,43,621 units in September 2019, up 17.3 per cent, scooter sales were also up marginally at 5,56,205 units from 5,55,754 units in the same month last year.

As per the data, a growth of 28.92 per cent has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in September 2020, as compared to September 2019, while the sales for Utility Vehicles also witnessed an increase of 24.50 per cent. Sales of Vans grew by 10.64 per cent in September 2020, as compared to September 2019.

While the total exports of Passenger Vehicles & Three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 35.89 per cent & 5.35 per cent respectively in September 2020, as compared to September 2019, the total exports of Two-wheelers grew by 9.17% in September 2020 as compared to the corresponding month last year.

A total of 2,619,045 units, including Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers and Quadricycle were produced in September 2020, as against 2,344,328 in September 2019, witnessing a growth of 11.72 per cent.

In the July-September 2020 quarter, passenger vehicles sales increased 17.02 per cent to 7,26,232 units from 6,20,620 units in the same period of last fiscal. Two-wheeler sales during the September quarter this fiscal rose marginally to 46,90,565 units as compared with 46,82,571 units in the same period last fiscal.

However, commercial vehicles sales saw a dip of 20.13 per cent at 1,33,524 units in the quarter under review as compared with 1,67,173 units in July-September 2019. Vehicle sales across categories during the second quarter declined marginally to 55,96,223 units as against 56,51,459 units in the same period of the previous fiscal.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan