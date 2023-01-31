Live Budget Session: Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey, India's Economy To Grow 6.5 pc In 2023-24

11:44 AM

Garibi Hatao not just a slogan anymore, says President Murmu

'Garibi hatao' is not just a slogan anymore. My government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them. The 'Aspirational districts' program is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country. The 'Vibrant villages' program to develop villages in border areas has also been introduced: President Murmu

We've seen that during COVID period, how living had become difficult for the poor across the world. But, India is one of those countries that gave highest priority to protecting the lives of the poor & tried to see that no poor in the country sleeps on an empty stomach: President