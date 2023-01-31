Live Budget Session: Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey, India's Economy To Grow 6.5 pc In 2023-24

-
02:02 PM
Economic Survey 2023
Private consumption as a percentage of GDP stood at 58.4 per cent in Q2 of FY23, the highest among the second quarters of all the years since 2013-14, supported by a rebound in contact-intensive services such as trade, hotel and transport: Govt of India
Return of migrant workers to construction activities helped housing market witnessing a significant decline in inventory overhang to 33 months in Q3 of FY23 from 42 months last year: Govt of India
-
02:01 PM
Parliament Budget Session
There are a lot of issues against the Govt. We'll raise these issues in Parliament one after another. There was nothing on unemployment in President's Address. We and the citizens can see only the failures of the Govt. They only speak but don't do: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,Congress
-
01:32 PM
Economic Survey 2023
Economic survey 2022-23 projects a baseline GDP growth of 6.5% in real terms in FY 24. Economy is expected to grow at 7% (in real terms) for the year ending March 2023, this follows an 8.7% growth in the previous financial year, says Govt of India
-
01:32 PM
President's Address reiterates what govt wants
President's Address reiterates what govt wants & does. Naturally, President presents Govt's statement. Still, we respect the President's Address. When discussion on the Address will be done in the House, we'll present our views: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir R Chowdhury
-
01:29 PM
Economic Survey 2023: Borrowing cost likely to remain higher
6.8% inflation for current fiscal not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment. Borrowing cost may remain 'higher' for longer period; entrenched inflation may prolong tightening cycle: Economic Survey
-
01:28 PM
Economic Survey 2023: India to remain fastest growing economy in the world
India to remain fastest-growing major economy in the world. India is third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms; 5th largest in terms of exchange rate: pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in Parliament
-
01:19 PM
Nirmala Sitharaman presents Economic Survey in Parliament
India's economy to grow 6.5 pc in 2023-24 compared to 7 pc in current fiscal, 8.7 pc in 2021-22: Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.
-
01:18 PM
Budget Session: RS Chairman congratulates India Women's team for winning U19 T20 World Cup
On behalf of this august House & on my own, sharing the sentiments of the nation, congratulations to the Indian U-19 Women's Cricket Team for bringing laurels to the country by winning the inaugural ICC U19 T20 World Cup World (women's) tournament: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
-
01:06 PM
Parliament Budget Session
In this Budget session, we'll raise issues of inflation, unemployment and border dispute with China...Instead of congratulating the leader (Rahul Gandhi) who has walked from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, they (Centre) are only cursing: Congress Pres Mallikarjun Kharge
-
01:06 PM
Economic Survey tabled at Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament
-
12:39 PM
BRS criticises President's address at Parliament
We heard the President's address today, but there was no mention of issues of unemployment and inflation. I suggest to the President to advise the PM to bring an act called the 'Adani Act' as there is only croony capitalism now: BRS MP K Keshava Rao
-
12:38 PM
President Draupadi Murmu's address concludes
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greet PM Narendra Modi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other MPs after concluding the President's Address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.
-
12:37 PM
President Murmu at Parliament Budget Session
Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism: President Droupadi Murmu
-
11:47 AM
President hails Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign
Women empowerment has been at the core of all schemes introduced by my govt. Today, we're seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. For the first time in the country, no. of women is more than men and the health of women has also improved more than before: President Murmu
-
11:44 AM
Garibi Hatao not just a slogan anymore, says President Murmu
'Garibi hatao' is not just a slogan anymore. My government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them. The 'Aspirational districts' program is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country. The 'Vibrant villages' program to develop villages in border areas has also been introduced: President Murmu
We've seen that during COVID period, how living had become difficult for the poor across the world. But, India is one of those countries that gave highest priority to protecting the lives of the poor & tried to see that no poor in the country sleeps on an empty stomach: President
-
11:44 AM
President Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament
My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act," she said.
My government has awakened the aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Now that basic facilities are reaching them, these people are able to see new dreams," she said.
-
11:44 AM
Budget Session: President Murmu addresses Parliament
The benefit of a stable and decisive govt is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it: President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of Parliament as #BudgetSession commences
Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries: President Draupadi Murmu
-
11:44 AM
President Murmu heaps praises on Modi government
My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100% population or are very close to that target: President Murmu
About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this: President Murmu to the joint sitting of Parliament
-
11:27 AM
Parliament Budget Session Live: President Murmu praises Modi govt
"Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams," says President Murmu.
"From abrogating Article 370 in J&K to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions. From surgical strike to strict action against terrorism, giving befitting response on LoC and LAC, to abrogating Article 370 in J&K and abolishing Triple Talaq, this government's identity has been that of a decisive one," she said.
-
11:14 AM
Budget Session: President Draupadi Murmu addresses Parliament
By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties: President Murmu
That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society & the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time: President Droupadi Murmu
-
11:14 AM
President Draupadi Murmu addresses Parliament
Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world: President Murmu to joint session of Parliament
-
11:02 AM
Budget Session 2023 Live: President Murmu reaches Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Parliament to deliver her first address to its joint sitting.
-
11:01 AM
Parliament Budget Session: BAC meeting to held today at 2:30 pm
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Council meeting to be held at 2:30 pm today
-
11:00 AM
President Murmu leaves Rashtrapati Bhavan for Parliament
Ceremonial escort to President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament to address the joint session at the start of the Budget session
-
10:59 AM
Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament for President's Address
Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for the Budget Session of Parliament.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for the #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/AyB2jd0wT2— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023
-
10:58 AM
PM Modi ahead of Budget Session of Parliament
Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes & aspirations of the common citizens, and the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations: PM
Taking the thought of 'India first, citizen first' we will take this Budget session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament: PM Modi at Parliament
-
10:51 AM
Entire world looking at India's budget, says PM Modi
Our Finance Minister is a woman too. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget: PM Narendra Modi at the Parliament
-
10:51 AM
'Whole world has its eyes on India', says PM Modi
The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India: PM Modi at Parliament
-
10:50 AM
Parliament Budget Session
Budget Session begins today & at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope & a beginning of enthusiasm. Today is important, President will address the joint session of the Parliament for the first time: PM
-
10:48 AM
Economic Survey 2023 to be tabled today
The Economic Survey will be tabled by FM Sitharaman today. The Union Budget 2023 will brought keeping all sections of the society in mind and also the country's economy: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
-
10:17 AM
Sensex, Nifty open in Red ahead of Economic Survey 2023
Sensex down 325 points, currently at 59,175, and Nifty at 17,559, ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2023 in Parliament.
-
09:56 AM
Sonia Gandhi to attend President's address today ahead of Parliament's Budget Session
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend today’s Presidential address in Parliament as many of the party's MPs are struck in Srinagar, J&K due to inclement weather.
-
09:56 AM
BRS and AAP also to skip President's address today
BRS & AAP have decided to boycott the President's address to Parliament today. We are not against the President but only want to highlight through democratic protest the governance failures of the NDA govt: BRS MP K Keshava Rao
-
09:55 AM
Congress leaders unlikely to attend President's address
Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge & many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11 am today: Jairam Ramesh
Due to inclement weather in Srinagar, I've been stranded at the airport in Srinagar.I may fail to join the Presidential address in Parliament today. So I deeply express my regret, I'll communicate this to Speaker also: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ANI
Live Budget Session: Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey, India's Economy To Grow 6.5 pc In 2023-24
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 02:02 PM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The budget session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will also be tabled in Parliament today ahead of Union Budget on Wednesday. It will be the first address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. There will be a separate sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the transaction of government business, half an hour after the conclusion of the President's Address on January 31. However, the sitting will be held for a short duration as per procedures for the transaction of government business. The session will take place in two parts with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will be held from March 13 and will end on April 6.