New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The government on Friday decided to extend the deadline of PAN-Aadhaar linking from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The Income-tax department said that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number to the Income Tax department for linking it with the PAN card has been extended by 6 months due to the difficulties faced by the taxpayers.



"In view of the difficulties being faced by the taxpayers, the Central Govt has extended certain timelines. CBDT Notification No. 113 of 2021 in S.O. 3814(E) dated 17th September 2021 issue which is available on http://incometaxindia.gov.in." the Income-tax department tweeted.



Apart from this, the tax authorities also decided to extend the deadline for the completion of penalty proceedings under the Income-tax Act to March 31, 2022. Earlier the deadline for completion of penalty proceedings under the Income-tax Act was set as September 30,201.



If a person already has his/her permanent account number (PAN ) card and has acquired an Aadhar card then he/she is liable to intimate the Aadhaar number to the Income Tax Department. If the PAN-Aadhar linking is not completed then the PAN will become inoperative.



PAN Card is required for opening bank accounts, banking transactions, mutual fund transactions, stock market investments, etc. If a PAN is not linked with Aadhaar within the stipulated time frame then a person has to pay a fine of Rs, 10,000 for making transactions of Rs, 50,000. At the same time, if the PAN-Aadhaar is not linked to the bank account, the bank has the authority to deduct TDS twice.



How to link your Aadhaar card with your PAN card:



Step 1: Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal



Step 2: On the home page you will find the option of 'Our services' -- click on link Aadhaar



Step 3: Once you click on the link Aadhaar then you have to enter your PAN Card number, Aadhaar Card number, and your name -- and tick



Step 4: Now tick on the 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details' and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.



The Income Tax Department will verify the information like name, date of birth, etc after which the linking process will be completed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen