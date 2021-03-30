Failing to link your PAN with Aadhaar Card within the deadline will not only leave you pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 but your PAN will also become invalid.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Is your Permanent Account Number (PAN) linked to your Aadhaar Card? If not, then do it now as the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking ends on March 31. Failing to do so within the deadline will not only leave you pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 but your PAN will also become invalid.

The government has made PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITR). If the PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar, then you may not be able to use the former for financial transactions such as opening a bank account and availing monetary benefits like pension, scholarships, LPG subsidy etc.

Last week, the Centre passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha where it inserted a new section 234H under which a person shall be liable to pay late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking of PAN and Aadhaar.

“234H. Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees, at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date,” the bill said.

Here’s how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar Card:

Log on to the Income Tax Department’s official website - https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Under the Quick Links section on the left side of the webpage, click on “Link Aadhaar”.

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar Number and Name as per Aadhaar.

Click the check box if you only have the year of birth in Aadhaar card and then click the check box for agreeing to validate your Aadhaar details with UIDAI.

Enter the captcha code on your screen. You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number.

Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button and submit the request.

Having a PAN card is mandatory for several purposes like opening of a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares and even making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta