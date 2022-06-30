PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date: Rs 1,000 Penalty From July 1; Know How To Link

For linking PAN cards and Aadhaar Card without any penalty, the last date is set to June 30. After June 30, that is Thursday, everyone who will want to link their Aadhaar and PAN card will be fined with a penalty. From July 1st onwards a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on those who will miss the deadline.

Earlier, the centre had already extended the till March 31 earlier, after which, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had notified that those who link PAN and Aadhaar after March 31 and by June 30, 2022, will have to pay a penalty fee of ₹500.

All the card holders must know that the centre has given clear orders on the linking of PAN and Aadhaar that if you link your PAN Aadhaar immediately, you will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500, which is much lower than the same if you miss the June 30 deadline. However, if you do not link your Aadhaar PAN by March 31, 2023, your PAN will become inoperative, which will have severe consequences.

Here are various steps to link PAN and Aadhaar Card:

PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking via Online Portal

*Visit the official IT e-filling portal-- incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in

*Register on the portal, and use the PAN number as a user ID.

* Log into the portal by entering your user id, password and date of birth.

*A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with your Aadhaar.

* Then, verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on Aadhaar.

* If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

*A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

PAN- Aadhaar Linking via SMS

You can also link your Aadhaar with PANv via SMS, just type the following message UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>. The message can be sent to 567678 or 56161.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Manually

You can also link your Aadhaar Card with your PAN card by visiting your nearest PAN service centres. A form named ‘Annexure-I’ needs to be filled and submitted along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhaar card. This will be a paid service.