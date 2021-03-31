The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar Card from March 31 to June 30.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar Card from March 31 to June 30. The announcement comes on the last day of the last day of the earlier deadline.

The I-T Department extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline in order to provide relief to citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the deadline to link both the documents was March 31 and if someone failed to do so, he may be liable to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 as per the new Section 234H of the Finance Bill 2021.

“234H. Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees, at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date,” the bill said.

Steps to link your PAN with Aadhaar card:

Log on to the Income Tax Department’s official website - https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Under the Quick Links section on the left side of the webpage, click on “Link Aadhaar”.

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar Number and Name as per Aadhaar.

Click the check box if you only have the year of birth in Aadhaar card and then click the check box for agreeing to validate your Aadhaar details with UIDAI.

Enter the captcha code on your screen. You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number.

Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button and submit the request

The government has made PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITR). If the PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar, then you may not be able to use the former for financial transactions such as opening a bank account and availing monetary benefits like pension, scholarships, LPG subsidy etc.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta