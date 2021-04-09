PAN-Aadhaar Linking: If you already linked your PAN with Aaadhar and want to know how to check whether it is linked or not. Here is the step-wise guide:

Are you done with the process of linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) to your Aadhaar Card? If yes, want to know the procedure of how to check if your PAN is linked with Aadhaar? Here in this article, we have compiled a simple 5 step guide on how to check if your PAN is linked with Aadhaar.

Earlier, the last date to link PAN with Aaadhar was March 31, 2021. However, the government extended the deadline, and now the new deadline is June 30.

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of Income Tax -- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Now, you will be able to see the option of Link Aadhaar.

Step 3: Click on that option and it will redirect you to another tab, where you will be able to see the option of 'click here to view the status if you have already submitted Link Aadhaar request.

Step 4: Now, you need to enter details like your PAN number and your Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Now you will be able to see the status that if your PAN is linked to Aadhar.

You can even check if your PAN is linked with Aadhar through SMS, here is the simple process:

The users need to send an SMS in which they need to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and 10 digit PAN number to 567678 or 56161. If the Aadhaar will be linked to PAN, a message will appear on your screen, that reads, "Aadhaar is already linked with PAN.

What is PAN?

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit number that is formed by the Income Tax department. This is one of the most crucial documents that is used in banks and other things.

