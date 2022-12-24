PAN Card Will Become Inoperative If Not Linked To Aadhaar By March 2023: I-T Dept

The Income Tax office on Saturday in an advisory said that those permanent account numbers (PAN) which are not linked with Aadhaar by the end of March next year will be rendered "inoperative".

"What is mandatory, is necessary. Don't delay, link it today!" the department. "As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.04.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative," it said.

According to a notice issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 30, once a PAN becomes inoperative, an individual shall be liable to all the consequences under the I-T Act and will have to suffer a number of implications.

The person whose PAN Cards would become inoperative, he or she shall not be able to file an I-T return. Also, the pending returns will not be processed; pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs; pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative and tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

"In addition to the above, the taxpayer might face difficulty at various other fora like banks and other financial portals as PAN is one of the important KYC (know your customer) criterion for all kinds of financial transaction," the circular said.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017 exempted all the individuals residing in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya from abiding by this rule. For the lesser known, a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; is of age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.