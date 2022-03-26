New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The deadline for linking your PAN number with your Aadhaar card is March 31st. If you fail to link the two important identification documents by the given deadline, a slew of penalties can be imposed on you. The Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT) has deferred the last date to link Aadhaar and PAN multiple times. It must be noted that linking PAN with Adhaar has been made mandatory by the government for every individual of the country.

What will happen if Aadhaar is not linked with PAN card?

Your PAN card will become inoperative if you don't link it with your Aadhaar card by the given deadline. If this happens, you will face issues in carrying out any official work that requires the document. For example, bank-related transactions or investments where your KYC is needed. To complete the KYC also you need your PAN card. Plus, a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 can be levied against you if you don't complete this task by the deadline. Using an invalid PAN card will also attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. Besides, you will have to pay double TDS if your PAN card is not seeded with a bank account. On the other hand, if it is only 10 percent TDS is chargeable.

Follow the below-given process given on UIDAI's official portal to link PAN with Aadhaar

a) Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

b) Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

c) Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

d) A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

e) Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

f) Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Please note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

g) If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

h) A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

i) You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha