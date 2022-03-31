New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and Aadhaar Card is a unique identity card with a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). And, the last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar Card is today, March 31st, 2022.

It has been made mandatory to link Aadhaar Card and PAN card in order to complete any tax-related tasks. As per the latest developments, everyone who has been allotted a PAN is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar Card and link it.

Previously, the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar was 30th September 2021 but the Central Board of Direct Taxes had extended the deadline by 3 months that is till March 31st.

But now, if people miss the deadline of linking these two unique ids given by the government the cards will become inoperative and cardholders will also have to pay a penalty of Rs 500 for the first three months, and after that Rs 1,000. The amount though will be specified by the government, will not exceed Rs 1,000.

PAN Cards can be easily linked to the Aadhaar number online as the Income Tax department allows users to link the two unique identification numbers through its website. Check the steps of linking PAN-Aadhaar here:

Visit the income tax return e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the 'link Aadhaar' option

Enter the correct Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar Number, and full name (as given on the Aadhaar card)

Enter other details in the designated field, such as date of birth

Enter the captcha code

Select the relevant option and click on the 'link Aadhaar' button at the bottom of the webpage

Posted By: Ashita Singh