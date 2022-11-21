PAN To Stop Working After March 2023 If Not Linked With Aadhaar Card; Penalty And Other Details Here

IN A new rule introduced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the cardholders will become inoperative after March 2023, if they do not link it with their Aadhaar Card before the deadline i.e, March 2023.

Although the deadline for the same has been extended earlier too, it won't be extended further by the income tax department. Those who fail to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards before the due date will be charged a fine of Rs 1,000. In such cases, if the cardholders do not link it, they will be able to use their PAN card till it becomes inoperative.

The same was also announced by the official Twitter handle of Income Tax India on November 18, 2022. The tweet read, "As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023 for all PAN holders who do not fall in the exempted category. If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, PAN will become inactive. Don't delay, link today!"

How To Link PAN with Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Income Tax.

Step 2: Then, go to the Quick Link section and tap on Link Aadhaar

Step 3: You will then see a new window appearing on your screen. enter all the required details like your Aadhaar card details, PAN, and mobile number.

Step 4: Choose the option, 'I validate my Aadhaar details'.

Step 5: You will then get a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Fill it in and click on 'Validate'.

Step 6: Once you pay the fine, your PAN will be linked to your Aadhaar.

Note: You can only link your PAN once you pay the fine.

Earlier, the deadline for the same was extended till March 31, 2022. The CBDT had informed that those who link their PAN and Aadhaar after March 31 and by June 30, 2022, will be needed a late fine of Rs 500. The cardholders who will be doing it after June 30 will need to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Apart from this, there are several methods by which you can get your PAN linked.

Link PAN with Aadhaar Card Through SMS

You can also do it through SMS. For that, type, 'UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>', and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Besides this, it can also be done manually by visiting your nearby PAN centers. You need to fill out a form called 'Annexure-I' and submit it along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhaar card. It will be a paid service.