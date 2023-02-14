PAN To Become Inoperative If Not Linked To Aadhar Before March 31; Here's How To Link Both Online

THE INCOME Tax Department has issued a public advisory mentioning that all PAN-holders should link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhar cards before March 31, 2023. Failing to link the two identification cards, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number (PAN) will become inoperative. Those who failed to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before the given deadline will also not be able to avail of PAN-related services and from filing Income Tax Returns (ITR).

"It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with their Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative," the IT department said in an advisory.

As per the I-T Department, those who will fail to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before the given deadline will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 as a penalty. Till June 30, 2022, this penalty was Rs 500. The penalty was, however, later doubled on July 1, 2022.

Here Are Steps To Link Your PAN Card With Your Aadhar Card Online

- People have to visit the official website of the income tax department, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

- Individuals have to register their ID if not already registered

- You have to select your User ID, password, and birthdate to log into the portal. Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) acts as the user ID while logging in.

- Then a pop-up window will appear which will allow you to link your Aadhar with your PAN card.

- Visit "Profile Settings" in the Menu bar and select "Link Aadhaar" from the homepage to link.

- Then enter your PAN number and Aadhar number and the name registered on your Aadhar card.

- If applicable, select the "I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" box.

- Then click on the ‘Link Aadhar’ button. If the details entered by you match your PAN and Aadhar records then click on the ‘Link Now’ button. You will see that your PAN card will be successfully linked to your Aadhar.

Individuals can also link their Aadhar with their PAN card by typing a message in UIDPAN format.