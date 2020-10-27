PAN card correction and update: If you have mistaken while giving details for your PAN card or you want any kind of change in it, check out these steps to resolve your problem at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an important 10-character document issued by the Income Tax Department of India, which is required for filing income tax returns. Therefore, it is important that all the details on the card are updated and correct to the latest date. If you are looking forward to update the details (Name, DOB, Address) of your PAN card, you can do it from your home. Read on to know how to rectify mistakes or update new details on the PAN card.

Know how to update and correct mistakes in the PAN card

- User needs to visit the Tin-NSDL website

- After opening the home page, select the 'PAN' option from the service section

- Click on 'Apply' in Data Options Changes/Corrections on the new page

- Select 'change or improve' the current PAN date

- Choose the correct option in the 'change category'

- Name, Date Of Birth, e-mail ID can be changed easily and then click submit

- Click on the 'PAN Application Form'. (Read the instructions carefully)

- When e-KYC is asked, the user will have to submit a scan copy

- Enter the requested details like name, address, age proof, ID proof etc.

Submit all ID proof papers to NSDL e-Gov office after receipt of payment along with payment.

- What you have requested will be corrected.

- The User can download the e-PAN card for time being.

According to the Income Tax Department under the Government of India. "The charges for applying for PAN is Rs. 93 (Excluding Goods and Services tax?) for Indian communication address and Rs. 864 (Excluding Goods and Services tax) for foreign communication address. Payment of application fee can be made through credit/debit card, demand draft or net-banking. Once the application and payment is accepted, the applicant is required to send the supporting documents through courier/post to NSDL/UTITSL. Only after the receipt of the documents, PAN application would be processed by NSDL/UTITSL."

