Pallonji Mistry, Head Of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Dies At 93; PM Modi Pays Condolence

Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the chairman of Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji Group and the father of Cyrus Mistry, passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Monday late night, said officials on Tuesday. He was 93-year-old.

He is survived by his sons Shapoorji and Cyrus Mistry, and two daughters - Laila and Aloo.

Mistry was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate. In 2016, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s top civilian awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Mistry's demise and said the 93-year-old had "made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry". "My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, also paid tribute to Mistry, calling his death an "end of an era". "One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones," she tweeted.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, meanwhile, said is he "deeply saddened" by the unfortunate demise of Mistry. "His invaluable contribution to infrastructure development, commerce and industry will never be forgotten. My condolences to his family and friends. OM Shanti," he tweeted.

Mistry, who died mid-sleep, was the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which was founded in 1865. The Group is renowned in the realty and engineering sectors and constructed several landmark buildings like the RBI headquarters, SBI, HSBC, Grindlay Bank, Hongkong and Shanghai Bank and others in south Mumbai, besides other major infrastructure projects.

The Group had also produced the iconic Hindi film, K. Asif's 'Mughal-E-Azam' (1960), then the most expensive one and till date it reigns among the top popular movies of Bollywood.