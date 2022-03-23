New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a first two start-ups by a Husband and wife duo have become Unicorns in India. Ruchi Kalra and Asish Mohapatra's Oxyzo Financial Services, a B2B commerce platform on Wednesday entered the Unicorn club of India with a valuation of USD 1 Billion. OfBusiness owned by Ruchi Kalra and Ashish in July 2021 turned unicorn after raising $160 Mn from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Oxyzo is the 12th start-up of 2022 while it is the 98th start-up of India that entered the coveted club of Unicorn. The series A was was led by Alpha Wave and co-led by Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and Creation Investments.

India's latest unicorn started as the financial arm of OfBusiness Group’s financing platform that provided cash flow matched working capital financing for buying raw materials for SMEs in the traditional sectors of the economy such as manufacturing and sub-contracting. However, with time it diversified and later widened its customer base. With some efforts, Oxyzo managed to incorporate assets of USD 350 Million, and since its growth is unstoppable.

India's latest Unicorn club member has more than 500 employees and a data warehouse specializing in supply chain analytics. It has also recently launched fixed income and its securities business line has achieved a cumulative market volume of over $1.6 billion in the last 6 months.

Oxyzo Financial services was an arm of OfBusiness when it started in the year 2017. OfBusiness is another one of the start-ups by the husband-wife duo Ruchi and Ashish, which they founded in the year 2016. OfBusiness is a start-up that supplies bulk raw materials such as steel, diesel, food grains, and industrial chemicals to small and medium-sized businesses it has investors such as Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global Management, and SoftBank and it had last raised USD 325 Million and now its value has more than quadrupled in the last year.

"Both OfBusiness and Oxyzo have a strong borrowing profile enjoying confidence across 50+ financial institutions," Asish Mohapatra, OfBusiness Group CEO, said reported Money Control.

Meanwhile, his wife and co-founder Ruchi Kalra, who is the CEO of Oxyzo said, "With the emergence of the digital economy, we see a marked shift in the emerging needs and servicing approach in the B2B segment. We want to be at the forefront of this as a diversified financial services company, differentiated through its innovative financial products and digital platforms on the back of strong credit and origination capabilities."

Mama Earth, Byjus, Uniphore, Xpressbees, Amagi, Cred Avenue, Livspace are some of the other Unicorns in India which have a valuation of atleast USD 1 Billion or more.

Posted By: Ashita Singh