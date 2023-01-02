Over Half Of Indians’ Savings Are Invested In Shares, Mutual Funds And Insurance

Indians have traditionally secured their savings in real estate, gold and bank fixed deposits but this trend is changing. (Image for representational purpose/ Reuters)

NEW TRENDS are emerging in household savings in India. There is a perceptible decrease in the popularity of parking wealth in financial products like Fixed Deposits (FDs) and investment in gold and real estate. For the first time ever last year, more than half of the country’s household savings were invested in financial products. This was brought to light by a Crisil report. According to the report titled ‘The big shift in financialisation, household savings account for more than two-thirds of the entire country’s savings. This figure even reached 78.5 per cent during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic – the financial year 2020-21.

Indians have traditionally secured their savings in real estate, gold and bank fixed deposits but this trend is changing. The proportion of savings invested in physical assets has been declining over the years, giving way to investment in financial instruments. And for the first time as a result, in FY 2021-22, more than half (52.5 per cent) of total household savings were invested in financial products.

Indian investors have come a long way since channelling their savings into physical assets, says Tanvi Kanchan, Head of Corporate Strategy, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. In 1950-51, only about 9 per cent of household savings were invested in financial assets, the rest being in physical assets.

According to Kanchan, India has seen a drastic change in its digital space, with new players entering and making it easier for retail investors to access financial products. Financial inclusion, digitisation, increase in disposable income of the middle class and government incentives have played a big role in disseminating financial instruments.

The mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 40 lakh crore mark for the first time in November 2022 on the basis of domestic savings. The journey from Rs 20-40 lakh crore has taken just five years. Mounting the 20 lakh crore mark had taken over three decades.

Mutual funds have always been in the public eye, but the financial product in which Indians have invested the most money is actually life insurance. The life insurance industry manages assets (Assets Under Management or AUM) of over Rs 52 lakh crore. This is 39 per cent of total financial industry assets. Mutual funds came in second with 28.4 per cent.

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) was launched by the government a decade ago and is open for all to invest in. According to Crisil, attractive returns as well as incentives like tax breaks meant that the assets under NPS increased to Rs 7.36 lakh crore.

If experts are to be believed, the proportion of investment in financial instruments will continue to increase. Investors are realising that investing in physical assets cannot beat inflation, says Kanchan. Indian families are looking for higher returns than what they get on bank FDs. This can be achieved only by investing in financial assets. Apart from this, the demand for financial products will also increase due to transparency, more liquidity and tax effectiveness.

Investment in the Employees' Provident Fund (PF), the traditional social security cover for the organized sector, has increased from Rs 12 lakh crore to over Rs 25 lakh crore in five years. With the increasing share of the organised sector in the economy, the number of NPS and PF accounts is bound to increase further.

Ashish Vora, Head, Crisil Market Intelligence & Analytics, says that for the previous financial year, the AUM of the fund management industry was 57 per year of India's gross domestic product (GDP). In the next five years, this will go up to 74 per cent. Compared to the developed countries, there are still many possibilities left in this industry, despite the boom seen in the last five years.

We have already seen the benefits of financialization of household savings, says Abhishek Bhatt, managing partner of wealth management company Amplify Capitals. Markets remained stable this year despite strong selling by foreign investors, a result of domestic savings pooled in mutual funds and retail investors.

Bhatt also cautions about a hidden risk in this trend though, saying that investing such a huge amount can take equity assets to unfair valuations, which can also lead to capital blockage. This is not good news for the economy. To avoid this pitfall, we will need people with wealth management skills.

“We find plenty of reasons to believe the products and services offered by the industry would see rapid uptake in the coming years. But this would also depend on how the key players pan out and challenges are handled,” the Crisil report says.