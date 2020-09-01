In what could lead to hardships for commuters in Delhi-NCR regions, around two lakh drivers who are working with Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have launched a strike demanding extension of the moratorium on loan repayment

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what could lead to hardships for commuters in Delhi-NCR region, around two lakh drivers who are working with Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have launched a strike demanding extension of the moratorium on loan repayment and a hike in fare in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the DMRC yet to resume operations, the strike by the drivers will only add to the woes of commuters who are already facing trouble due to the crippled transportation system in the region. However, the drivers' union says that their troubles have only mounted in recent times.

"Around 2 lakh drivers of the cab services have given the strike call as their appeals have not led to any action by the government," president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi Kamaljeet Singh Gill told PTI.

Underlining that drivers are under huge pressure to pay their debts, Gill said "Due to the acute financial crisis caused by lockdown, drivers are unable to pay their EMIs. The moratorium of loan repayment ended today and the banks are already putting pressure on us. Drivers are scared that banks will tow away their vehicles for not paying EMIs”.

"Most of the drivers are finding it difficult to feed their families at this time and have no means to fulfill their financial obligations. Unless the government helps us, there is no way we can work without fear of losing our vehicles," he added.

Additionally, they are also demanding the withdrawal of e-challans against them for speed limit violations.

The cab drivers will assemble near Himachal Bhawan at Mandi House on Tuesday to seek government action on their demands, he said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha