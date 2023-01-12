Over 18,000 Toys Seized From Archies, Hamleys, And Others For Lack Of BIS Quality Mark

More than 18,000 toys were seized from Hamleys, Archies and other retailers over quality issues (Image Credits: Reuters)

A TOTAL of 18,600 toys have been seized in the last month from major retail stores, including those of Hamleys and Archies at airports and malls across the country, for lack of BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) quality mark, said the government on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the consumer protection regulator CCPA has issued notices to three major e-commerce players -- Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal -- for alleged violation of toys quality control order, it said.

Earlier, the government made it mandatory for toys to conform with safety norms specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a national standard-setting body.

"We received complaints from domestic manufacturers of sale of toys that do not conform with the BIS standard. We conducted 44 raids in last one month and seized 18,600 toys from major retail stores," BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said in a press conference.

He also added that the seized toys were both imported and manufactured in India, adding that a few toys did not have mandatory BIS quality mark, while some had fake BIS license number and some toys had 'origin of other countries.

According to Tiwari, raids were conducted in major retail stores, including those of Hamleys, Archies, WH Smith, Kids Zone and Cococart, located at major airports and malls across the country.

The shops from where the toys were seized include Hamleys' stores at New Delhi airport Terminal 1 and 2 as well as in Kolkata, Ranchi, Noida and SAS Nagar (Punjab), as per the BIS.

Toys have also been seized from the Archies store at Ghaziabad's Pacific Mall, WH Smith stores at Hyderabad and Delhi airports, Cococart stores at Mumbai and Gujarat airports, and Tiara Toys Zone at Chennai airport, it said.

Reportedly, a maximum number of toys (nearly 9,000) were seized from Ahmedabad-based Raj Toy World, followed by 3,080 toys from Madurai-based Giftz, and 2,000 toys from Bengaluru-based Royal Mart and Chennai-based Kids Zone.

"We have written to customs to form a joint group to check consignments of imported toys. This will help to stop the entry of toys, that do not conform with Indian standards, in the domestic market," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is also keeping an eye on e-commerce platforms for any violation of toys quality control orders.

"We have also issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal for selling toys without BIS quality mark," CCPA chief Nidhi Khare said.

Tiwari also informed that e-commerce players have also agreed to show product declarations on their platforms that the product complies with the BIS quality standards, adding that this will come into force in the next 15 days.

Other measures being taken is to verify the claim of a seller on an e-commerce platform that the products/services comply with the BIS quality standards, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)