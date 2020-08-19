Salaried jobs are not lost easily and are far more difficult to revive. The CMIE report cautioned that the ballooning number of job losses among salaried employees is a source of worry.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Nearly fifty lakh salaried employees lost their jobs in the month of July itself, taking the total number of job losses in the category since April to over 1.8 crore, according to the latest data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Nearly 1.7 crore salaried jobs were lost in April 2020, when the pandemic forced firms to shutdown. In the following month, 1 lakh jobs were lost, while in June, 39 lakh jobs were gained in June.

“Only 21 per cent of all employment in India is in the form of a salaried employment. These are more resilient to economic shocks than the employment of say, a daily wage labourer,” the statement read.

It may be noted that job losses among salaried employees accounted for merely 15 per cent of all job losses in the month of April.

The report noted that most of the employment that was lost immediately after the imposition of a nationwide lockdown has repaired. An estimated 12.1 crore jobs were forfeited by the lockdown in its first month, which has since then reduced down to 111 crore.



"The recovery in jobs reflects, to a great extent, an unlocking of the economy from the draconian cessation of practically all economic activities save a few in late March and through most of April. Perhaps, it also reflects the desperation of Indians to get back to some employment after a rather prolonged involuntary break," the report read.

The recovery, though, has largely been in the informal sector and the situation has worsened for the salaried jobs.

