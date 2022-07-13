Oppo India Evaded Rs 4,389 Crore Customs Duty, Says DRI

The DRI has recovered customs duty evasion of nearly Rs 4,389 crore from raids on Oppo India offices. (Photo: Reuters)

Multiple office premises of Oppo India were raided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence that indicates towards a "wilful misdeclaration" by the company in the description of certain items imported by it.

In a statement, the DRI said during the raids on Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited - which is a subsidiary of Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd - China (Oppo China) - it recovered customs duty evasion of nearly Rs 4,389 crore.

During the questioning, employees in their voluntary statements accepted the submission of wrongful description before the customs authorities at the time of import. Those mis-declarations resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Oppo India amounting to Rs 2,981 crore.

The investigation also revealed that Oppo India had remitted or made provisions for payment of 'Royalty' and 'Licence Fee' to various multinational companies, including those based in China, in lieu of the use of proprietary technology/brand/IPR license.

The said 'Royalty' and 'Licence Fees' paid by Oppo India were not being added to the transaction value of the goods imported by them, in violation of Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962, read with Rule 10 of the Customs Valuation Rules 2007. The alleged duty evasion by Oppo India on this account is Rs 1,408 crore.

A sum of Rs 450 crore has been voluntarily deposited by Oppo India, as partial differential customs duty short paid by it.

After completion of the investigation on July 8, a show-cause notice has been issued to Oppo India demanding customs duty amounting to Rs 4,389 crore. The said notice also proposes relevant penalties on Oppo India, its employees, and Oppo China, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Oppo India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading, and distributing mobile handsets and accessories across India. Oppo India deals in various brands of mobile phones, including Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme.

(With ANI inputs)