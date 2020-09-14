The S&P BSE Sensex surged 335 points to 39,190 levels on Monday as the domestic markets started the day a firm note. The Nifty was also up 78.50 points or 0.68 per cent at 11,543 levels.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The S&P BSE Sensex surged 335 points to 39,190 levels on Monday as the domestic markets started the day a firm note. The Nifty was also up 78.50 points or 0.68 per cent at 11,543 levels. HCL Tech, SBI, Zee Entertainment and Tata Motors were among the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever and Ultratech Cement were among the losers.

In the previous trade, domestic equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty had ended on a flat note amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 14.23 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,854.55, while the broader NSE Nifty also registered a gain of 15.20 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 11,464.45 on Friday.

The markets remained cautious on adverse news-flows of COVID-19 vaccine trials, Sino-India geopolitical tensions and sell-off in US equities, said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities as reported by news agency PTI.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent lower at USD 39.92 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.53 against the US dollar. The local unit opened at 73.50 at the interbank forex market, and settled for the day at 73.53 against the US dollar, down 7 paise over its last close.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma