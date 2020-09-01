The S&P BSE Sensex rose over 260 points or 0.68 per cent to 38,892 points in the opening trade on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty rose by 76.80 points to 11,464.30 in the early morning trade.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The S&P BSE Sensex rose over 400 points in the opening trade on Tuesday, tracking gains across Asian equities amid mixed cues from global markets. The NSE Nifty also started on a positive note with a 1.02 per cent gain in the early morning trade. Despite a choppy start, the BSE Sensex was trading 399.53 points or 1.03 per cent higher at 39,027.82, while the NSE Nifty was up 116.70 points at 11,504.20.

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints, M&M, Kotak Bank, the HDFC duo and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers, while ONGC and ITC were the laggards. IndusInd Bank surged around 4 per cent.

Earlier on Monday, Sensex had plunged 839.02 points or 2.13 per cent to 38,628.29, while the Nifty tanked 260.10 points or 2.23 per cent to end at 11,387.50 following the worst GDP contraction on record.

According to traders, market shrugged off the slump in GDP and weak global cues by rebounding around 1 per cent after previous session's low. Buying in financial stocks lifted key benchmarks.

India's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma