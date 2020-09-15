The domestic markets started the day on a positive note as S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.38 per cent higher at 38,904, while the NSE Nifty rose 0.4 per cent to 11,487 levels in the opening trade.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The domestic markets started the day on a positive note as S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.38 per cent higher at 38,904, while the NSE Nifty rose 0.4 per cent to 11,487 levels in the opening trade. PSU Bank index was among the top gainers on Nifty with 0.7 per cent gains along with Nifty metal and Nifty Media, which gained 0.6 per cent each. On BSE, the midcap index was 0.6 per cent higher and the smallcap index was 0.8 per cent up in the morning trade.

In the previous trade, the Indian equity benchmarks had closed in the red, erasing all gains of the morning session. The S&P BSE Sensex fell by 98 points to close at 38,756.63 while the Nifty slipped 24.40 points to close at 11,440.05.

The top loser in the Sensex pack was Bharti Airtel which fell by more than 3 per cent on the opening day of the week. Apart from Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, SBI, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma also suffered loses.

The market had opened on a positive note after the S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 300 points in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose by 89.15 points to 11,553.60.

However, the gains were lost during the afternoon session. The experts said that the reasons for the loses in the afternoon session was because the selling was witnessed in banks and financial stocks.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma