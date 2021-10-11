New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Have you ever received a call or a message claiming that it is from EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) and asking for your Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, or bank details? If yes, then beware because it can be a fraudulent call trying to rob your hard-earned money.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation recently made a tweet in this regard asking its members to refrain from sharing certain information over the phone or on social media to avoid being a victim of cyber fraud.

"#EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account, or OTP over the phone or on social media. Stay alert & beware of fraudsters," read a tweet by the EPFO.

How to identify if it's a fraud call?

EPFO has informed its subscribers that it never asks for any personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank account, OTP over the phone, social media, WhatsApp, and other means. The retirement fund body also said it never asks to deposit any money through WhatsApp or social media, for any services.

How to keep documents secure?

The EPFO suggested its members ways to keep their documents secured online. Members must note that certain EPFO services are available on DigiLocker, a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates. The app is available for download on Android and iOS devices. The services available on DigiLocker are UAN card, Pension Payment Order (PPO), and Scheme Certificate. Members should know that in order to avail the above-mentioned services on DigiLocker, one has to register with DigiLocker first. This is followed by verification after which the documents can be fetched on the platform.

PF: 8.5 per cent interest likely before Diwali

Meanwhile, the EPFO may soon credit the interest declared for 2020-21 in the accounts of 60 million subscribers, bringing some festive cheer to the salaried class. The interest rate of 8.5 per cent, declared for 2020-21 in March this year, has been awaiting the finance ministry's approval for over six months now.

In case of any query and further details, the EPFO members can log in to the official EPFO website at epfindia.gov.in.

